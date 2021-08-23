Roh-Jae Heon and Jang Si-ho receive Gold Cross of Merit on Hungary‘s National Day.

(Embassy of Hungary in Seoul)
GOLD CROSS -- Roh-Jae Heon, the founding president of the Korea-Hungary Friendship Association and son of former President Roh Tae-woo (left), and Jang Si-ho (right) pose with Hungarian Ambassador Mozes Csoma after receiving the Hungarian Gold Cross of Merit, the country’s second-highest civilian honor, on Friday. Roh received the medal for contributing to Hungary-Korea ties, while Jang was recognized for his contribution to economic relations between the two countries.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)