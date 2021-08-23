Samsung, SK hynix face mixed outlooks for DRAM chips

123rf



Last week, foreign investors sold a net 6.3 trillion won ($5.36 billion) worth of Samsung Electronics shares and 2.4 trillion won of SK hynix shares on the local stock market, amid concerns about a drop in DRAM, or dynamic random access memory, chips in the coming months.



The continued sell-offs of Samsung and SK hynix by foreign investors weakened their share prices. Samsung’s share price ended at 72,500 won Friday, down 12.9 percent from a recent high of 83,300 won recorded on Aug. 5. During the same period, SK hynix shares dropped 14.5 percent to 102,500 won.



Local brokerages forecast that Samsung’s operating profit for 2021 would be around 50 trillion won, but estimates for 2022 vary widely between 51 trillion won and 81 trillion won.



The deep uncertainty running through the 2022 projections for Samsung is a reflection of a gloomy outlook for the memory chip market. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Micron Technology to equal weight from overweight, citing a change in the cycle of the DRAM market that could lower chip prices.



Korean brokerages are currently lowering the earnings in the coming quarters for Samsung and SK hynix, cautioning investors to take a wait-and-see stance at least until the fourth quarter of this year.



Major buyers of DRAM chips have stockpiled a high level of inventory to prepare for a chip shortage, a factor that is expected to ease demand in the fourth quarter. A disruption in the production of electronic devices sparked by a shortage of non-memory chips is also feared to undercut the prices of DRAM chips further.



For Korean investors of Samsung and SK hynix, however, there is some positive news. For starters, Samsung retook the top spot in chip sales in the April-June period of this year, outpacing US-based chip giant Intel for the first time since the third quarter of 2018, according to a report Friday.



