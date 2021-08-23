After 18 months of preparation, ‘Billy Elliot’ ready for stage

The four children actors who play Billy in musical “Billy Elliot,” from left, Lee Woo-jin, Kim Shi-hoon, Joo Hyun-joon and Jeon Kang-hyuk pose for photos during an online press event held Wednesday. (Seensee Company)



Four Billies are ready to take to the stage after a 1 1/2 years of training in ballet, tap dance, acrobatics, acting and more.



The musical, based on a hit 2000 film of the same name, is set in northern England during the 1984-85 miner’s strike. Working-class boy Billy discovers his passion and talent for ballet and pursues his dream.



Elton John composed the score and Lee Hall, who wrote the film’s screenplay, wrote the book and lyrics.



A licensed version of the musical “Billy Elliot” had its premiere in Korea in 2010, followed by a second season in 2017 that attracted a total of some 210,000 audience members during its 189 performances.



Through an 18-month audition process that began in February last year, four boys -- Kim Shi-hoon, 11, Lee Woo-jin, 12, Jeon Kang-hyuk, 12, and Joo Hyun-joon, 11 -- were chosen to play the role of Billy. To play the iconic role, they learned all kinds of dance movements, from ballet to tap dance, acrobatics and contemporary dance to jazz dance.





Jeon Kang-hyuk plays Billy in musical “Billy Elliot” (Seensee Company)