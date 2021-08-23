 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Electro-Mechanics retries to sell Wi-Fi module biz

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 14:58

(123rf)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, is seeking to sell its Wi-Fi module business again, a company official said Monday, after its previous deal collapsed in May.

"We are in talks with a potential buyer over the sale of our Wi-Fi module business," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The Wi-Fi module business is operating normally. So far, nothing has been confirmed about the deal."

Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly put its Wi-Fi module business units in South Korea and Thailand up for sale.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. in January signed a deal to sell its Wi-Fi module business to local electronics parts maker Wits Inc. for 105.5 billion won ($89.9 million).

But Wits withdrew from the deal in May, citing market conditions and profitability concerns.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been trying to offload its non-mainstay businesses in recent years to focus on multilayer ceramic capacitors and high-value semiconductor package substrates.

The company in 2019 sold its panel level package business to Samsung Electronics and mobile wireless power transfer business to Chemtronics Co. (Yonhap)

