Seoul Metro union warns of strike in protest against restructuring plan

Six subway labor union groups hold a press conference in Seoul on Monday, to demand the government scrap its restructuring plan, among other things. (Yonhap)

The labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway system, warned Monday that it would stage a walkout next month if the authorities' plan to fire workers as part of restructuring measures is not withdrawn.



The union said at a press briefing, which was attended by five other subway union groups nationwide, that it will go on strike from Sept. 14 if the central and Seoul governments do not accept their demands for the withdrawal of the plan, state subsidies for lost income and new hiring.



"Our fight is to stop wrong policies, not to stop subways," the union said, "We will carefully consider a walkout, taking into consideration the inconvenience it will cause and concerns over the virus spread arising from busier trains."



"But we will have no choice but to go on strike if our demands are not met and our efforts to talk are denied," it warned.



The labor union has demanded the Seoul city government scrap its layoff plan aimed at solving increasing deficits and the central government make up for financial losses, which they argue are caused mainly by free rides for the elderly aged 65 or older and a freeze on subway fare since 2015.



All six subway systems have been suffering from financial difficulties, exacerbated by declining ridership and growing work-from-home culture amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



Seoul Metro, which expected to see 1.6 trillion won ($1.36 billion) in deficit this year, has proposed a 10 percent reduction in workforce and a pay freeze, which the union squarely denied, calling the measures "passing the buck (of failed management) to workers."



The labor unions in Seoul and four other cities overwhelmingly voted for a walkout, while the one in the southwestern city of Gwangju has yet to vote.



The groups plan to hold a one-person rally at 650 subway stations around the country Thursday and will continue to hold various campaigns to raise public awareness of their demands.



The Seoul city government said it was doing its best to "minimize any inconvenience to people" and "solve structural problems." (Yonhap)