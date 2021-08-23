 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Seoul Metro union warns of strike in protest against restructuring plan

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 11:59       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 11:59
Six subway labor union groups hold a press conference in Seoul on Monday, to demand the government scrap its restructuring plan, among other things. (Yonhap)
Six subway labor union groups hold a press conference in Seoul on Monday, to demand the government scrap its restructuring plan, among other things. (Yonhap)
The labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway system, warned Monday that it would stage a walkout next month if the authorities' plan to fire workers as part of restructuring measures is not withdrawn.

The union said at a press briefing, which was attended by five other subway union groups nationwide, that it will go on strike from Sept. 14 if the central and Seoul governments do not accept their demands for the withdrawal of the plan, state subsidies for lost income and new hiring.

"Our fight is to stop wrong policies, not to stop subways," the union said, "We will carefully consider a walkout, taking into consideration the inconvenience it will cause and concerns over the virus spread arising from busier trains."

"But we will have no choice but to go on strike if our demands are not met and our efforts to talk are denied," it warned.

The labor union has demanded the Seoul city government scrap its layoff plan aimed at solving increasing deficits and the central government make up for financial losses, which they argue are caused mainly by free rides for the elderly aged 65 or older and a freeze on subway fare since 2015.

All six subway systems have been suffering from financial difficulties, exacerbated by declining ridership and growing work-from-home culture amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Seoul Metro, which expected to see 1.6 trillion won ($1.36 billion) in deficit this year, has proposed a 10 percent reduction in workforce and a pay freeze, which the union squarely denied, calling the measures "passing the buck (of failed management) to workers."

The labor unions in Seoul and four other cities overwhelmingly voted for a walkout, while the one in the southwestern city of Gwangju has yet to vote.

The groups plan to hold a one-person rally at 650 subway stations around the country Thursday and will continue to hold various campaigns to raise public awareness of their demands.

The Seoul city government said it was doing its best to "minimize any inconvenience to people" and "solve structural problems." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114