 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hotel booking app ordered to compensate rival for alleged info theft

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 11:35       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 11:35

This file photo provided by South Korea's biggest accommodation booking app Yanolja shows its logo. (Yanolja)
This file photo provided by South Korea's biggest accommodation booking app Yanolja shows its logo. (Yanolja)
South Korea's biggest accommodation booking app Yanolja has defeated its industry rival Good Choice in a civil suit launched over an alleged leak of confidential company information, judicial officials said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court has ordered Good Choice Company (GCC), the operator of the namesake hotel reservation platform, to pay a compensation of 1 billion won ($850,000) to Yanolja for stealing a large quantity of information on the latter's partner accommodations five years ago.

The court also prohibited GCC from duplicating, distributing, transferring, selling and storing information on Yanolja's partner accommodations across the nation.

Yanolja started the civil suit in 2018 after alleging that GCC had stolen a huge amount of data on its partner accommodations from its computer server in 2016.

"Executives and employees of the defendant used the plaintiff's partner accommodation information in violation of fair business practices and competition order even though they knew their act infringed on the business interests of the plaintiff," the court said.

It dismissed the defendant's claim that the information taken from Yanolja was of little value while saying the amount of compensation was determined in consideration of the plaintiff's yearly personnel expenses at its sales department.

In a relevant criminal lawsuit, meanwhile, GCC officials were initially found guilty of information theft by a district court in March 2019 but were acquitted by an appellate court later.

The appellate court ruled that Yanolja did not appear to have hid the information or kept it private. The case has since been appealed to the Supreme Court. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114