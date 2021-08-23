 Back To Top
Entertainment

Action thriller 'Hostage' tops S. Korean box office over weekend

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 10:08       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 10:08
This image provided by Next Entertainment World shows a scene from
This image provided by Next Entertainment World shows a scene from "Hostage: Missing Celebrity." (Next Entertainment World)
The South Korean action thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity" topped the local weekend box office in its first week of release, data showed Monday.

The movie about the kidnapping of star Hwang Jung-min garnered a combined 454,000 ticket sales over the Friday to Saturday period, bringing its combined total to over 638,000 since its release last Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

The disaster comedy film "Sinkhole" dropped to second place with 326,000 sales over the weekend. It posted a cumulative 1.65 million in attendance after its second weekend.

"Escape from Mogadishu," an actioner based on a true story about South and North Korean diplomats in Somalia, added 222,000 sales this weekend to surpass 2.78 million in total.

Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Old" came in fourth with 51,000 sales, followed by the American adventure film "Free Guy" with 35,000. (Yonhap)

