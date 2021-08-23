Seoul stocks open higher on strong export data

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, helped by robust economic data that fueled optimism for a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 19.61 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,080.12 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks got off to a bullish start as South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on high demand for chips, autos and petroleum goods.



Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.69 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.46 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.07 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics increasing 1.62 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem plunged 6.01 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.5 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank traded flat.



The local currency was trading at 1,176.2 won against the US dollar, up 3.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)