Samsung Heavy wins W461b order for 2 LNG carriers

This photo taken on Monday, shows an LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 461 billion won ($392 million) order to construct two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.



Under the deal with an Oceanian shipper, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by September 2024, the shipbuilder said.



With the latest order, the shipbuilder has attained 78 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion won, winning orders for 54 ships worth $7.1 billion won.



The shipbuilder narrowed its net loss in the second quarter from a year earlier thanks to increased sales. (Yonhap)