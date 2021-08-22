KH Group vows to turn Alpensia resort into global attraction

KH Group, which last week signed a deal to take over the alpine resort Alpensia, vowed to turn the main venue of the 2018 Winter Olympics into a bustling global tourist attraction by building new facilities.



“The due diligence and term negotiations went smoothly and we finally inked the asset takeover deal,” said Han Woo-geun, CEO of KH Gangwon Development, a special-purpose company created for the bid.



“On top of the existing resort facilities, we will build new multiuse cultural complexes, premium residential facilities and more to make Alpensia a global resort,” he added.



Han Woo-geun (left), CEO of KH Gangwon Development, and Gangwondo Development Corp. CEO Lee Man-hee pose for a photograph after signing the Alpensia deal. (KH Group)