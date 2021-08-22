Korea in talks with Romania about vaccine swap, denies reports of donation

South Korea is in talks with Romania about the possibility of swapping vaccines, officials said Sunday, denying media reports that the Romanian government was donating Moderna’s vaccine to Korea.
“The current news that the Romanian government is giving away vaccines for free is not true, and discussions are underway between Korea and Romania in terms of vaccine swaps,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a text message to reporters Saturday night.
The message came the same day as a report from the Romanian state-run news agency Agerpres that the country’s government had decided to donate 450,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Korea on a humanitarian basis. The news agency said the batch was approaching its expiration date and that inoculation rates in Romania had slowed down in the summer.
Romania, which is struggling to convince its people to get vaccinated, donated 1.3 million doses of vaccine to Tunisia, Egypt, Albania and Vietnam this month. Last month it provided 100,000 doses to neighboring Moldova and Georgia.
The Korean government said it had built trust with Romania by providing equipment, such as the diagnostic kits it sent in March last year when the pandemic broke out.
Korea’s ongoing vaccination efforts have been hampered by delayed shipments of Moderna’s vaccine.
Early this year, the government signed a contract with Moderna to purchase 40 million doses of its vaccine, enough for 20 million people. But due to supply disruptions only about 2.45 million of those doses, or 6.1 percent, have reached Korea so far.
This month, officials flew to the Moderna headquarters to see about obtaining the delayed vaccine shipment as late as September. The government is scheduled to brief the press early this week on the supply plan for Moderna’s vaccine.
Authorities said more than 50 percent of the nation’s population had received their first COVID-19 shots as of Saturday.
As of Saturday at midnight, about 25.86 million people had received their first shots and 11.56 million people were fully vaccinated.
President Moon Jae-in said on Facebook the same day that the progress of the vaccination efforts was more rapid than expected.
“If this trend continues, 70 percent of the public will be able to complete their first vaccinations before Chuseok, and 50 percent will be fully vaccinated by the end of September,” he said. The Chuseok holiday, similar to the Korean Thanksgiving, falls Sept. 20-22 this year.
The pace of the vaccination efforts is expected to pick up Aug. 26, when the first shots are set to be administered to people aged 18-49.
Participation in the nation’s advance booking system for vaccinations began Aug. 8 for the age group, and the reservation rate stood at 63.9 percent.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)