Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges to meet with Biden, Kim Jong-un to broker denuclearization deal

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung holds a press conference on his Korean Peninsula peace policy at the residence of late President Kim Dae-jung in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-runner in the ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary race, pledged Sunday to meet with US. President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to broker a step-by-step deal to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue.



In a press conference on his Korean Peninsula peace policy, Lee said it was "realistic" and "practical" for both Pyongyang and Washington to "seek an agreement and implementation of denuclearization in a phased and synchronized" method.



"The likelihood of success by pushing the North to abandon its nukes first or seeking a package settlement through a so-called big deal is slim," Lee said at the press conference held at the residence of late President Kim Dae-jung in Seoul.



Lee vowed to come up with concrete means to conditionally lift sanctions and pursue a phased and synchronized denuclearization approach, then "meet with US President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in person and resolve the stalemate."



The governor also said he will persuade the United Nations to provide a comprehensive and permanent sanctions exemption on key inter-Korean programs, such as the Kaesong Industrial Complex, and projects to connect and modernize railways and roads between the divided countries.



Lee, however, also suggested he won't just go easy on North Korea, saying that joint projects should be based on the principle of mutual interest.



He also pledged to demand change from the North on what he called the country's "misguided practices and attitudes," adding, "If North Korea engages in wrongful moves, we will clearly state that it has done something wrong."



On relations with China, Lee proposed a vision of "practical diplomacy" centered around South Korea's national interest, while committing to remain resolute against Japan's historical and territorial claims but also seek active cooperation with Tokyo on areas relating to the economy and diplomacy. (Yonhap)







