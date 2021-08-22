 Back To Top
National

US considers American bases in S. Korea housing site for Afghan evacuees: report

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2021 - 10:27       Updated : Aug 22, 2021 - 16:08
(123rf)
(123rf)
The United States is considering using American military bases in South Korea as one of the housing sites for evacuees from Afghanistan, along with other overseas bases, including those in Japan, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The Pentagon is "looking at American bases in Japan, Korea, Germany, Kosovo, Bahrain and Italy" as existing housing sites in Qatar and elsewhere are filling up quickly, the paper reported Saturday (US time), citing unidentified officials.

The report also said the White House is expected to consider activating the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to have major US airlines help with efforts to transport tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees from bases in the region.

Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, D.C., is expected to become the central processing site for a surge of Afghan evacuees, it said.

The US Forces Korea (USFK), however, said, "To date, USFK has not been tasked to provide temporary housing or other support for anyone departing Afghanistan," while the US Defense Department is providing transportation, housing, medical and logistical support for some Afghan immigrants and their family members.

"If tasked, USFK will work with the Department of State, Department of Defense and the Republic of Korea government while maintaining our ROK-US Alliance and obligation to provide and maintain a robust combined defense posture," USFK spokesperson Col.

Lee Peters said in a release. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

Later in the day, the head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) also said that no discussions have taken place with the US on the issue but added he doubts whether the idea is "appropriate."

"It has not been discussed with our government, and I don't think it's realistic," Rep. Song Young-gil told reporters. "I doubt whether it's appropriate. Considering the logistical problem, wouldn't they have to go to nearby countries?" (Yonhap)

