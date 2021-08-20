[Today’s K-pop] Ateez featured in Pentatonix’s new song

(Credit: KQ Entertainment/Sony Music)



San, Yoonho and Jongho of Ateez participated in Pentatonix’s newest song that was unveiled on Friday.



The three bandmates were the featured artists in the American a cappella group’s retake on “A Little Space.” The triple Grammy winning quintet reached out to the boy band and the trio gladly accepted the idea to work together on the remix of the song that was originally released in February.



The collaborative work also will be included in Pentatonix’s forthcoming album “The Lucky Ones (Deluxe)” and both bands will appear in the song’s music video.



Ateez debuted in 2018 as an eight-member boy band and has been garnering international attention since the first year of its music career, hitting Billboard and iTunes charts.



TXT’s repackaged album tops Oricon chart





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon chart in Japan with its repack of second studio album, according to label Big Hit Music on Friday.



Its “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape,” a repack of “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” that topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts in June, landed atop its daily album chart upon release with over 41,000 copies sold.



The re-edition includes three new songs, including title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” as well as the songs from the second LP. The album topped iTunes top albums chart in 20 regions and the title track landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 18 regions.



The band performs the song for the first time on a television music chart show on Friday.



DAY6’s Young K to drop solo debut EP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Young K of DAY6 will be coming out with his first solo EP on Sept. 6, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday.



He came up with the album’s name “Eternal,” inspired by his real first name that sounds similar to a Korean word for eternity. It also conveys his wish to sing forever.



The musician debuted as a member of the band in September 2015 and has been participating in writing songs and collaborated with a series of other musicians, demonstrating a wide spectrum of musical capabilities. He will be the first of the five-member act to put together a solo album.



The band held its first digital concert earlier this month.



On Tuesday in a livestream via the band’s V Live channel, Young K told fans about the upcoming EP and that he will be enlisting in October.



“The best I can do now, I thought, is good music so I prepared another album,” he said asking fans to keep their expectations high.



Park Jihoon to host online concert





(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)