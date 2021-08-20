 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Conglomerate investments rise 4.6% in H1, led by chipmakers

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 13:58
Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)


South Korea’s large business groups increased their investments by nearly 5 percent in the first half of 2021, according to data by a local market researcher on Friday.

Including the country’s biggest tech giant Samsung Electronics, the top 332 Korean companies invested a combined 82.8 trillion won ($70.3 billion) in the January-June period, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, showed figures released by CEO Score.

The investment amount surged 12.6 percent in the first half of 2019 before the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market tracker noticed.

The growth in investments was mainly driven by Samsung and SK hynix in the semiconductor industry. The two chipmakers’ investments accounted for nearly 40 percent of the total capital spending by the big companies.

Samsung‘s investment soared 26.7 percent on-year to 25.1 trillion won in the six-month period, which accounted for nearly 30 percent of the total.

On expanding its chip facilities, Samsung spent a total of 20.9 trillion won.

SK hynix’s investment reached 7.5 trillion won in the first half, up 40.5 percent from a year earlier.

Companies in distribution, pharmaceuticals and nine other industrial sectors also increased their investments in the first half from a year earlier.

But petrochemical, auto and state-run companies cut back on their investments.

LG Chem saw its first-half investment tumble 18.1 percent on-year to 2.6 trillion won, while Hyundai Motor curtailed its investment by 13.6 percent to 2.5 trillion won.





By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114