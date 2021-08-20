LG Electronics to spur robot biz with Hyundai Elevator

Kwon Soon-hwang (left) holds a certificate of MOU with Hyundai Elevator CEO Song Seung-bong at LG Science Park on Friday. (LG Electronics)





LG Electronics said Friday it has forged a business partnership with Hyundai Elevator, seeking joint opportunities to integrate robotics technologies into buildings such as residential apartments, office buildings or hospitals.



The home appliance giant signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hyundai affiliate that provides various kinds of elevators for both residential and corporate buildings during a ceremony held at LG Science Park in western Seoul.



“LG will partner with Hyundai in various areas such as robotics, signage, and solutions for home and buildings to provide customers with differentiated experiences,” said Kwon Soon-hwang, president of business solutions at LG.



In particular, LG is hoping to deploy self-navigating robots in buildings, having robots deliver parcels and food to customers as they take elevators themselves.



Residential and office complexes and hospitals are some of the first areas where the two could launch joint projects, the firm said.



The partnership extends to organic light-emitting diodes displays, with LG planning to support OLED-based signage technologies for premium Hyundai elevators.



“The company’s open application programming interface and contactless technologies for elevators would create synergy when met with LG’s robotics and signage technologies,” said Song Seung-bong, chief executive officer of Hyundai Elevator. “The two firms will open a new market called, ‘vertical e-mobility.’”



