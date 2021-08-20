 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Electronics to spur robot biz with Hyundai Elevator

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 17:31       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 17:34
Kwon Soon-hwang  (left) holds a certificate of MOU with Hyundai Elevator CEO Song Seung-bong at LG Science Park on Friday. (LG Electronics)
Kwon Soon-hwang  (left) holds a certificate of MOU with Hyundai Elevator CEO Song Seung-bong at LG Science Park on Friday. (LG Electronics)


LG Electronics said Friday it has forged a business partnership with Hyundai Elevator, seeking joint opportunities to integrate robotics technologies into buildings such as residential apartments, office buildings or hospitals.

The home appliance giant signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hyundai affiliate that provides various kinds of elevators for both residential and corporate buildings during a ceremony held at LG Science Park in western Seoul.

“LG will partner with Hyundai in various areas such as robotics, signage, and solutions for home and buildings to provide customers with differentiated experiences,” said Kwon Soon-hwang, president of business solutions at LG.

In particular, LG is hoping to deploy self-navigating robots in buildings, having robots deliver parcels and food to customers as they take elevators themselves.

Residential and office complexes and hospitals are some of the first areas where the two could launch joint projects, the firm said.

The partnership extends to organic light-emitting diodes displays, with LG planning to support OLED-based signage technologies for premium Hyundai elevators.

“The company’s open application programming interface and contactless technologies for elevators would create synergy when met with LG’s robotics and signage technologies,” said Song Seung-bong, chief executive officer of Hyundai Elevator. “The two firms will open a new market called, ‘vertical e-mobility.’”

(song@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114