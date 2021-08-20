Singapore Embassy celebrates 56th National Day

The Singapore Embassy in Seoul celebrated the country‘s 56th National Day Wednesday.
As part of the online program, a Singapore Airlines cabin crew performed a National Day song titled ‘Where I Belong’.
A cultural performance titled ‘Friendship Promenade’ was also performed in collaboration with Singapore’s Ding Yi Music Company and Korean traditional musician Gamin Kang.
Singapore’s ambassador to Korea Eric Teo thanked the participants, and expressed his hopes to host the 2022 National Day event in person.
Teo stressed Singapore‘s commitment to helping the international community recover from the pandemic, saying “no one is safe until everyone is safe.”
He said that COVID-19 has affected the lives and livelihoods of people in many countries and underscored Singapore’s vulnerability to supply chain disruptions due to unavailability of natural resources and dependency on external trade.
The ambassador added that Singapore is opening up step by step, in a calibrated manner, without being complacent. The key solution is test, trace and vaccinate, he said.
“High vaccination coverage will give us the best chance resume more normal lives, Singapore is keeping the death risk low, currently at 0.064%, and more than 75% of residents are fully vaccinated and we aim to fully vaccinate 80% or more of the total population by early September,” he added.
Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo delivered recorded message as the guest-of-honor, congratulating all Singaporeans on National Day.
Eun said Singapore is special country to him because it is a special country to the Korean people and the two countries ties and trust have only grown since after they established diplomatic ties 46 years ago.
He also said that the bilateral achievement reflects the effort and support of both Singapore and Korea, and shows mutual understanding and respect.
“Future relations will be closer and stronger, create synergy and help the global economy,” he hoped.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)