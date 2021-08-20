 Back To Top
National

N.Korea flight of same jet type as leader's personal plane makes flight towards Wonsan: aviation tracker

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 11:23

This image captured from Flightradar24 shows the flight route of Air Koryo's flight on Aug. Thursday.(Yonhap)
An airplane of the same jet type as that of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was spotted flying to the eastern part of the country, an aviation tracker said.

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, North Korean carrier Air Koryo's AN-148 jet departed from Pyongyang at 9:08 a.m. Thursday and flew towards the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.

The Antonov AN-148 jet is the type of aircraft used as Kim's personal jet but the latest jet appears to hold a different registration number from that of the leader's plane.

The flight comes amid lingering tensions on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea warned the South of a "serious security crisis" in apparent protest against the joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. (Yonhap)

