 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung retakes No.1 spot in Q2 chip sales: report

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 10:39

The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. regained the No.1 spot in chip sales in the second quarter of the year, surpassing its archrival Intel Corp. for the first time in almost three years, on the back of robust sales of memory semiconductors, a report showed Friday.

The South Korean tech giant logged $20.29 billion in chip sales in the April-June period, up 19 percent from a quarter earlier, according to the latest McClean Report released by market researcher IC Insights.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, racked up $19.26 billion in integrated circuit (IC) sales, while $1.03 billion came from optoelectronic, sensor and discrete (OSD) sales.

IC Insights said strong demand and rising prices for DRAM and flash memory products helped Samsung to displace Intel Corp. for the first time since the third quarter of 2018 when the memory market was in boom.

Intel posted $19.3 billion in chip sales in the second quarter, up only 3 percent from the first quarter.

IC Insights predicted with solid demand of memory chips continuing in the current quarter, Samsung is likely to defend its No. 1 position in the third quarter with sales of $22.3 billion, beating Intel by $3.5 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's No. 1 foundry firm, remained the third largest semiconductor supplier in the second quarter with sales of $13.31 billion, up 3 percent from a quarter earlier.

South Korea's SK hynix Inc. took fourth after its sales grew 21 percent quarter-on-quarter, the highest among the top 10 vendors, to $9.21 billion followed by US memory giant Micron Technology Inc., whose sales expanded 16 percent from the first quarter to $7.68 billion.

The report showed semiconductor sales from the top 10 firms rose 10 percent quarter-on-quarter to $95.5 billion in the second quarter, beating the total industry average growth of 8 percent.

Of the top 10, six firms were headquartered in the United States, followed by two each in South Korea and Taiwan. The latest ranking included four fabless companies -- Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom and MediaTek. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114