Bold and fearless, Cravity returns with ‘Gas Pedal’

Boy band Cravity poses during an online press conference Thursday.



Hoping to hit the August music charts, Cravity returned in nearly seven months with their first full-length album, “The Awakening: Written In The Stars,” released Thursday evening.



The eight-song package is an album that talks about how the group plans to walk toward their destiny, the band said during an online press conference held Thursday.



The album’s lead track “Gas Pedal” is a song that shows how the up-and-coming rookie act aims to solidify their presence in the music scene, Se-rim said. The leader and main rapper added, “Our title track, along with our powerful performance, shows how Cravity has grown and matured over the past year since our debut.”



The nine musicians also teased a snippet of new track “Veni Vidi Vici,” to show that their musical taste has expanded as well. The bandmates donned in an all-red outfit and enjoyed the rock-based song that interweaves the groovy rhythm and electrifying guitar sounds. As the name suggests, the music delivers confidence and will to march forward.



The nine members also talked about how they were happy to carry the burden of releasing their first LP. The boys said together that all the prints and songs they have released since their debut are of paramount importance, but the latest album gave a minor tweak to their feelings.



“Releasing a full-packaged LP was on the top of my bucket list, and I always questioned myself when I would be able to tick off that word. And to add a slightly more, there is something different about the word ‘full-length album’,” Won-jin said. The lead vocalist and dancer added that he is personally satisfied that the group is off to a good start, referring to his emotions as “climbing up a big mountain.”







