Controversial Seoul church ordered to close for breaking COVID-19 rules

Until the government amended the Level 4 rules to allow on-site worship sessions at 10 percent capacity or with fewer than 100 attendees last Monday, all religious ceremonies had to be held virtually.
The ward office has suspended Sarang Jeil Church's activities and imposed fines for breaking COVID-19 rules, but the church refused to comply with the directives.
On Sunday, more than 800 people gathered at the church to attend an in-person service in violation of the suspension order.
Under the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, local authorities can shut down religious facilities that refuse to follow suspension orders imposed for breaching antivirus guidelines. (Yonhap)