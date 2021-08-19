[Today’s K-pop] Cravity pushes pedal harder for next phase

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Cravity put out its first studio album on Thursday and held an online showcase.



“It was on my bucket list as a singer to release a full album,” said Wonjin, “It is like doing the first button and we’ve been so fastidious.”



The nonet rolled out “The Awakening: Written in the Stars,” about 16 months since its debut during which three EPs came out.



“All albums under the name of Cravity is precious but a studio album certainly takes on a different meaning,” admitted Serim. The pressure got bigger but the LP came through all that, he added.



While previous EPs of “Hideout” series hailed the band’s debut, the LP demonstrates its resolution and will that there would be nothing to stop it, declared Hyungjoon.



Serim and Allen participated in writing the words for the title track “Gas Pedal,” which depicts the band’s growing rate that picks up speed as a car does when you push the peal, Allen explained.



Twice’s Jeongyeon takes break due to anxiety issues





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Jeongyeon of Twice is putting her career on hold again due to mental issues, announced label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.



She is suffering from panic and anxiety disorders now, said the company. It has considered the experts’ opinion and decided to let her focus on recovery. She will be absent from all activities for the time being, after a discussion with her bandmates, it said.



This is the second time she is taking a break due to health issues. The performer suspended activities in October last year and missed promotion for the group’s second studio album “Eyes Wide Open.” She rejoined the members in June to promote “Alcohol Free,” title track from its tenth EP “Taste of Love.”



In October 2020, she wrote on the group’s SNS on the fifth anniversary of debut: “I believe I could have happy times thanks to you Once. I will try to recover fast and meet you in better shape.” Once is the name of Twice’s official fandom.



Big Bang marks 15th anniversary on Instagram





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The bandmates of Big Bang celebrated the 15th anniversary of debut on their Instagram accounts on Thursday.



“Time really flies. It already is 15th anniversary. Hope all our days are more beautiful, like the clear sky of this hot summer,” said Taeyang in a handwritten message along with a big “Thank u.”



Top floated a picture with yellow balloons in the shape of one and five without further comment while Daesung commented “Big Bang 15th anniversary. Wow! 15 years. Thank you, my everlasting VIPs. See you soon. Please.” VIP is the name of the band’s official fandom community.



The veteran group debuted as a quintet in 2006 and has become one of the most successful boy bands despite a series of scandals, including marijuana issues of GD and Top. In 2019, however, Seungri quit after he came under suspicion of providing prostitution services and bribery while running a club in Seoul.



The remaining four renewed their contracts in March 2020 and was poised for a return at Coachella festival in April but the plan fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



