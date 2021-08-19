 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Water pheasants in Wupo swamp

By Kim Ye-rin
Published : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00
A family of water pheasants rest in Wupo swamp, located in South Gyeongsang Province

In the middle of the swamp full of lotus leaves, an adult pheasant swims with ducklings.

The swamp is the biggest of its kind in the nation, and is well-known as the habitat of more than 300 types of plants and animals. 

The water pheasants live near lakes or freshwater swamps, and insects are their main diet. They are known as a polyandrous species, generally reproducing from March to July.

Photos: (Yonhap)

By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com)
