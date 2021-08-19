[Graphic News] 8 in 10 S. Koreans want college tuition to be halved: poll

More than 8 out of 10 South Koreans think colleges are too expensive and that tuition should be halved from the current level, a poll showed.
In the online poll of 1,000 people nationwide released by Young Men’s Christian Association Korea, 83.9 percent of the respondents said college tuition was overpriced.
Only 14 percent said it was reasonable and 2.1 percent said it was low-priced.
The poll also showed that 83 percent supported the idea of cutting college tuition in half, while 17 percent said there was no need to do so. (Yonhap)
