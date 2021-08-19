 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Land-based workers of top shipper HMM defy wage increase proposal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2021 - 14:40       Updated : Aug 19, 2021 - 14:40

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Unionized land-based workers of South Korea's largest shipper HMM Co. have voiced opposition to a company wage increase proposal, raising the possibility of its first strike, industry sources said Thursday.

After talks with its creditors, the company has put forward a wage negotiation proposal, including an 8 percent increase in wages, plus bonuses of 500 percent.

According to the sources, some 95 percent of unionized HMM longshore workers voted against the wage proposal.

Union members demand a 25 percent pay increase on top of a bonus amounting to 1,500 percent of their wages.

Labor and company representatives are scheduled to hold last-minute adjustment talks brokered by the National Labor Relations Commission later Thursday.

Should the adjustment negotiations fall through, the labor union is widely expected to vote on a labor dispute in the run-up to a strike.

Separately, HMM's labor union of seafarers is slated to hold another round of adjustment talks with management on a wage proposal after failing to iron out differences at the first meeting.

Industry sources said both sides are expected to try to jockey for position at their negotiations, but the possibility of a strike can't be ruled out, which could severely disrupt the country's exports.

It would be HMM's first labor action since the company's foundation in 1976.

The looming strike comes as HMM posted stellar performance in the second quarter of the year. Its operating profit rose 10 times from a year earlier to about 1.4 trillion won ($1.19 billion) in the April-June period on sales of some 2.9 trillion won.

HMM has received nearly 3.8 trillion won in public funds from the state-run Korea Development Bank and other government agencies in an effort to stay afloat. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114