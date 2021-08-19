Banks' loan delinquency rate falls in June

(Yonhap)

The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans fell to a record low in June due to a decline in overdue corporate loans, the financial regulator said Thursday.



The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.25 percent at the end of June, down from 0.32 percent the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



Compared with a year earlier, the rate was down 0.08 percentage point in June.



The delinquency rate for corporate loans declined 0.09 percentage point on-month to 0.31 percent in June, and the corresponding figure for household loans fell 0.03 percentage point to 0.17 percent.



For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans fell 0.01 percentage point to 0.11 percent in June, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans slipped 0.07 percentage point to 0.3 percent, the FSS said. (Yonhap)