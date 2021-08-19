[Behind the Wheel] Land Rover’s iconic Defender 90 comes back stronger

The original Land Rover Defender (left) and the new Defender 90 (Jaguar Land Rover Korea)



First launched in 1948, Jaguar Land Rover’s legendary off-roader Defender has made a grand comeback with a completely new look.



At first glance, the makeover gives the Defender 90 a futuristic look yet embraces enough of its original features to retain its identity as the iconic sport utility vehicle specializing in off-road driving.



One of the most noticeable changes was the round edges of the four-wheel car’s contour, which used to be sharp and angular in the original models. The renewed look earned some 50 design awards from various institutes around the world, including the prestigious World Car Design of the Year Award at the 2021 World Car Awards.



The Korea Herald had the chance to test drive the Defender 90 D250 SE for a roundtrip of about 300 kilometers to Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, to see how the cool-looking SUV fares on hilly mountain roads.



When it comes to the new look, opinions may vary depending on personal taste. But on the performance front, there may be little disagreement over how this rounder, cute Defender measures up to other similar models in off-road driving.



Thanks to the brand’s newly developed lightweight, all-aluminum monocoque chassis, the D7x platform, the renewed Defender is the sturdiest vehicle it has ever produced, the carmaker said. It is at least three times more durable than the previous models.



The three-door Defender 90 is 4,583 millimeters in length, 1,996 mm in width and 1,974 mm in height. With a robust presence, the car boasts of 291mm of ground clearance, and an approach angle of 31.5 degrees and a departure angle of 35.5 degrees -- slightly more than its longer sibling Defender 110 -- and made versatile for all terrains.



To detect scattered boughs and boulders in off-road situations, the Defender has the ClearSight Ground View function, which gives drivers a virtual view of the road in front of the front tires for easier navigation.





Land Rover Defender 90 D250 SE in Pangea Green (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

