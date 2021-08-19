[News Focus] Korea ranks 12th of 15 OECD members in Q2 growth

The logo of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, headquartered in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s economy underperformed in the second quarter of this year compared with those of major countries, recent GDP growth data showed.



Korea posted 0.7 percent GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021, which placed the country 12th out of the 15 members -- including the US, Germany, France and Italy -- of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Though the OECD has yet to compile the corresponding figures for the other 22 of the total 37 members or calculate an average, Korea fell far behind the current second-quarter average of 2 percent for the eurozone countries and 1.9 percent for the European Union.



The Paris-based organization’s research measures growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis, meaning the latest figures reflect growth, compared to the first quarter of 2021.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)