[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gimhae Buncheong Ceramics Festival



The Gimhae Buncheong Ceramics Festival is taking place at the Gimhae Buncheong Ceramics Center in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, from Sept. 24-27.



The festival celebrates Korea’s unique celadon, “buncheongsagi.” Programs promoting buncheongsagi, including cooking with buncheong ceramic pots and pottery making, will be available.



The event is free to visitors of all ages.



More information can be found at festival.buncheong.net.





Rose of Sharon Exhibition



The Rose of Sharon Exhibition is taking place at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through Sunday.



The festival seeks to offer a chance for visitors to learn about the national flower, with nearly 100 variations as they walk through the garden. Various summer flowers other than the rose of Sharon are available for flower-loving visitors as well.



A special event is organized for visitors to earn extra tickets by posting photos of the flowers on their Instagram account.



Visitors of all ages are welcome, and admission fees vary according to age group.



Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr.





Gwangalli Eobang Festival



The Gwangalli Eobang Festival will take place at Gwangalli Beach in Busan from Oct. 15-17.



The annual spring festival has been postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sponsored by Suyeong-gu and managed by the Busan Suyeong-gu Festival Organizing Committee, the event shares traditional fishing culture from the Joseon era and offers cultural experiences in a folk village.



The visitors can experience various programs, including a parade, concert, musicals and bare-handed fishing.



More information can be found at www.suyeong.go.kr.





Daegu Colorful Festival



The Daegu Colorful Festival will take place in the area of Gukchaebosang-ro in Daegu from Oct. 23-24.



The two-day event offers performances and many art programs for all visitors to enjoy and participate in. Street performances are also scheduled, with the Colorful Parade being the highlight of the festival.



Additional information can be found at www.cdf.or.kr.



