Korean child wins Grand Prize at Toyota art contest

(Toyota)
Children from South Korea, the Canary Islands and China won Japanese automaker Toyota’s 14th Dream Car Art Contest.
Lee Jae-yul, a 7-year-old from South Korea, won the award with a piece titled “Pollution Purifying Car.”
The work depicts a time-traveling car that “travels to the past” and “absorbs the polluted air, turning it into fresh air for the future,” the company said.
Se Eun Hong and Heng wei Xu from the Canary Islands and China, respectively, also won the honor with their drawings of an emotion-healing car and a car for the visually impaired.
Some 1.19 million children from across 75 countries took part in the event this year and were tasked to draw the car of their imaginations.
The event has three categories, including one for those under 8 years old, one for those between 8 and 11 years old, as well as one for those aged between 12 and 15.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, award ceremonies will be held in each winner’s country and region, the company said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)