[Today’s K-pop] Winner renews contract on 7th anniversary of debut

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The bandmates of Winner all agreed to renew their contracts with label YG Entertainment, announced the company on Wednesday.



They signed the contracts together for another five years, before the initial seven-year contract’s expiry date, in time for their seventh anniversary of debut on Tuesday.



“We really want to tell Inner Circle who has always been on our side and been there for us that we respect them,” said the band through the management firm addressing their official fandom.



“Thanks to you, we of today exist,” the members went on, “And we want to share more memories with you on our journey of music without a final destination.”



Winner debuted in August 2014 through a survival audition program, with its first studio album “2014 S/S.” Since then, all title tracks from its albums topped major music charts in Korea.



Lee Seunghoon and Kim Jinwoo are currently serving their military duty while Kang Seungyoon and Song Minho are actively pursuing their solo music career.



Pentagon’s younger trio puts out digital single





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Yuto, Kino and Wooseok of Pentagon formed a unit and dropped a digital single named “Cerberus” on Wednesday.



The name comes from a vicious three-headed beast in Greek mythology, also known as the hound of Hades, that guards the gates of the Underworld. It also hints at the ferocious energy from the youngest members of the band, explained Kino through a statement released by agency Cube Entertainment.



The trio turned into villains in the music video and it will be fun watching the chemistry of them, said Wooseok. Looking for clues from the ever-changing facial expressions and gestures also is key to enjoying the video, he added.

They have been toying with the idea of forming a unit for some time and when the opportunity came, they wrote the song while playing together.



We recorded whenever we came up with ideas while working on the music, said Yuto. The song rather highlights the characters of each member as artists than leaning for popularity, he mused asking fans to listen to it casually.



Astro to drop Japanese version of “All Good”





(Credit: Fantagio Music)



Astro is releasing a Japanese version of “All Good” on Aug. 25, announced agency Fantagio Music on Wednesday.



The song is from the band’s second full-length album “All Yours” and Jinjin co-authored the lyrics and the melody. The Japanese version also was chosen as part of the original soundtrack from a television drama in Japan that started airing in July.



The second LP came out in April and topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart, a first for the six-member group. According to the most recent tally that became available on Wednesday, Astro’s newest album, its eighth EP “Switch On” that was unveiled on Aug. 2, is No. 1 on Oricon’s international albums chart. The EP also ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly albums chart and topped Tower Records’ album chart.



The band wrapped up promoting the EP, winning four trophies with title track “After Midnight” on television music shows.



BTS’ Suga replaces record with solo mixtape





(Credit: Big Hit Music)