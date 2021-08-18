 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Winner renews contract on 7th anniversary of debut

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 16:50       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 16:50

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The bandmates of Winner all agreed to renew their contracts with label YG Entertainment, announced the company on Wednesday. 

They signed the contracts together for another five years, before the initial seven-year contract’s expiry date, in time for their seventh anniversary of debut on Tuesday. 

“We really want to tell Inner Circle who has always been on our side and been there for us that we respect them,” said the band through the management firm addressing their official fandom. 

“Thanks to you, we of today exist,” the members went on, “And we want to share more memories with you on our journey of music without a final destination.”

Winner debuted in August 2014 through a survival audition program, with its first studio album “2014 S/S.” Since then, all title tracks from its albums topped major music charts in Korea. 

Lee Seunghoon and Kim Jinwoo are currently serving their military duty while Kang Seungyoon and Song Minho are actively pursuing their solo music career.

Pentagon’s younger trio puts out digital single 

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)
(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Yuto, Kino and Wooseok of Pentagon formed a unit and dropped a digital single named “Cerberus” on Wednesday. 

The name comes from a vicious three-headed beast in Greek mythology, also known as the hound of Hades, that guards the gates of the Underworld. It also hints at the ferocious energy from the youngest members of the band, explained Kino through a statement released by agency Cube Entertainment. 

The trio turned into villains in the music video and it will be fun watching the chemistry of them, said Wooseok. Looking for clues from the ever-changing facial expressions and gestures also is key to enjoying the video, he added.
They have been toying with the idea of forming a unit for some time and when the opportunity came, they wrote the song while playing together. 

We recorded whenever we came up with ideas while working on the music, said Yuto. The song rather highlights the characters of each member as artists than leaning for popularity, he mused asking fans to listen to it casually.

Astro to drop Japanese version of “All Good” 

(Credit: Fantagio Music)
(Credit: Fantagio Music)

Astro is releasing a Japanese version of “All Good” on Aug. 25, announced agency Fantagio Music on Wednesday. 

The song is from the band’s second full-length album “All Yours” and Jinjin co-authored the lyrics and the melody. The Japanese version also was chosen as part of the original soundtrack from a television drama in Japan that started airing in July. 

The second LP came out in April and topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart, a first for the six-member group. According to the most recent tally that became available on Wednesday, Astro’s newest album, its eighth EP “Switch On” that was unveiled on Aug. 2, is No. 1 on Oricon’s international albums chart. The EP also ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly albums chart and topped Tower Records’ album chart.

The band wrapped up promoting the EP, winning four trophies with title track “After Midnight” on television music shows.

BTS’ Suga replaces record with solo mixtape 

(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS replaced his record on Spotify with his second mixtape “D-2,” as of Wednesday. 

The mixtape, released under his solo stage name “Agust D” in 2020, surpassed 380 million streams on the platform, replacing his own record as the most streamed album by a K-pop solo musician. Title track “Daechwita” garnered over 125 million as of August. 

“D-2” swept across iTunes top albums chart in 80 regions when it came out in May 2020 and the title track topped iTunes top songs chart in 50 regions. On Billboard, the mixtape and the main track entered Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively, a first for a K-pop solo act. All 10 tracks from the album hogged No. 1 to 10 on its world digital song sales chart. 

In the meantime, he surprised fans with a new collaboration last week: his own arrangement of “Over the Horizon,” the official ringtone of Samsung’s Galaxy phone.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114