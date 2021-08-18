 Back To Top
Life&Style

Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 15:16

Park Yoo-chun (MBC)
Disgraced former K-pop superstar Park Yoo-chun has been embroiled in a dispute over a double contract with his new agency.

The singer and actor, who was also a member of K-pop group JYJ, announced his official retirement from show business after he was convicted of drug charges in 2019.

Since last year, however, he has resumed his entertainment career, dropping a new album and holding fan meetings overseas.

Recielo, which signed an exclusive contract with Park in January for his career resumption, said Wednesday Park has violated his exclusive contract with the agency.

"About a month ago, we heard that Park signed a double contract with a Japanese agency," the company said in a release. "We are suffering financial damage and feel betrayed by Park's violation."

The agency also refuted Park's recent claims that he has terminated the contract with Recielo because of the company CEO's alleged embezzlement.

"What Park said about Recielo in Japanese media reports is totally groundless and seriously defames our CEO's reputation," it said. "Recielo was founded by Park's longtime manager, who has been with him since his JYJ years, in order to help with his comeback." (Yonhap)

 

