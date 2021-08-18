Resort developer Ananti delivers record breaking revenue in H1

Ananti Namhae (Ananti)
South Korean resort developer Ananti delivered a record breaking 111.8 billion won ($95.6 million) in revenue during the first half of this year, up 156 percent from a year ago.
Its operating profit stood at 38 billion won, up by 65.8 billion won as it turned to profit.
The firm’s revenue growth comes as its brand awareness grew as well as growing demand for private spaces for vacations. Some 54 percent of its revenue was generated from resort property sales, while 45 percent was from resort operations.
Ananti, which has multiple locations in popular tourist destinations across the country, including Busan and Namhae, sells resorts in the form of a membership. The price varies depending on how many days you spend on the premise per year.
“Our continued investment and our brand’s future value, which led to a rise in customer satisfaction, helped raise revenue,” one official at the company said.
“Through active investment in the venues and distinctive resort operations, we seek to continue to grow as a unique platform,” the official added.
