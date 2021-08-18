 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Resort developer Ananti delivers record breaking revenue in H1

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 16:17
Ananti Namhae (Ananti)
Ananti Namhae (Ananti)
South Korean resort developer Ananti delivered a record breaking 111.8 billion won ($95.6 million) in revenue during the first half of this year, up 156 percent from a year ago.

Its operating profit stood at 38 billion won, up by 65.8 billion won as it turned to profit.

The firm’s revenue growth comes as its brand awareness grew as well as growing demand for private spaces for vacations. Some 54 percent of its revenue was generated from resort property sales, while 45 percent was from resort operations.

Ananti, which has multiple locations in popular tourist destinations across the country, including Busan and Namhae, sells resorts in the form of a membership. The price varies depending on how many days you spend on the premise per year.

“Our continued investment and our brand’s future value, which led to a rise in customer satisfaction, helped raise revenue,” one official at the company said.

“Through active investment in the venues and distinctive resort operations, we seek to continue to grow as a unique platform,” the official added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114