Vice FM meets Senegalese leader, discusses bilateral cooperation

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (4th from L) speaks to Senegalese President Macky Sall during his visit to the African country, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry on Thuesday. (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met with Senegal's President Macky Sall and discussed efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in health security, economy and other areas, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.



Choi paid the courtesy call on Sall while visiting the African nation Tuesday and Wednesday in the second leg of his weeklong trip that includes Morocco and Nigeria.



At the meeting, Sall asked South Korea to make special efforts to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, lauding Seoul's efforts to become a global vaccine production hub, the ministry said in a press release.



Choi suggested the two countries continue working together to prepare for the post-pandemic era.



The two sides shared the understanding that many South Korean fishing companies have contributed to job creation in Senegal, and Choi asked for Sall's attention to and support in helping the Korean businesses continue their activities in the region.



Choi also requested Senegal attend the South Korea-Africa forum and the UN peacekeeping ministerial conference, the two events that Seoul is hosting this December. Senegal is next up as the rotating chair of the African Union (AU) -- the largest regional bloc -- starting 2022.



During the visit, Choi also held two-way talks with his Senegalese counterpart, Mame Baba Cisse, on ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions on the regional situation in West Africa.



Choi also met with Amadou Hott, minister of economy, planning and international cooperation, and discussed ways to promote cooperation in economy and development, the ministry said. (Yonhap)