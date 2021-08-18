 Back To Top
National

Apartment security workers could get air conditioning, 4 days off per month

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 12:46       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 12:46
Apartment security guards will get at least four days of leave every month and a better work environment if a recent government initiative succeeds.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said Wednesday that it would propose a legislative revision to improve working conditions for apartment security workers by setting guidelines on how their offices should be equipped and what benefits must be provided.

Under the proposal, security workers would be guaranteed at least four days of leave every month and separate break rooms would have to be installed. Security workers’ offices would also have to be equipped with heating and cooling systems as well as bedding.

During rest hours, the workers would be allowed to turn off the lights and post signs to prevent apartment residents from disturbing them.

Apartment complexes that refused to follow these rules would be required to hire security workers as regular employees at higher wages, the ministry said. Security workers are usually hired under special contracts due to their long working hours with breaks in between.

The ministry submitted another legislative proposal in February that would prevent security workers from being assigned duties unrelated to apartment surveillance.

The ministry’s plans have raised concerns that the sudden changes could be met with resistance from apartment complex owners, as they would have to spend money to install or build the required facilities.

If owners are forced to make such investments, labor insiders say, the inevitable result might be lower wages for security workers and worse working conditions in terms of aspects not discussed in the proposal.

Without proper supervision from the ministry, it is also possible that security workers would feel forced to stay employed under improper working conditions.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
