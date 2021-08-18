 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea paper warns officials against corruption, bureaucracy

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 09:59

North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)
North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday warned officials against corruption and urged them to rally for public support amid deepening economic woes.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal calling on officials to wage a struggle to root out "poisonous weeds" in society, including bureaucracy and corruption.

"Winning the hearts of the people is equal to winning the world, and losing the hearts of the people is equal to losing the party itself," the paper said.

"Significant challenges and obstacles lay ahead of us. At a time when everything is insufficient and challenging, it is required of us to manage public sentiment at the right time," it added.

The paper also urged officials to commit themselves to listen to the needs and grievances of the public and to timely address their problems.

The article is seen as a warning to officials to tighten their discipline amid growing economic pressure from the fallout of global sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and recent flood damage.

The North has often used corruption as a pretext for purging senior officials. The regime has also used the punishment of corrupt officials to rally internal support for the leader.

Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on party officials to dedicate themselves to improving people's living conditions, urging them to serve the people like "God." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114