 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Danggeun Market's valuation at W3tr in latest funding

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 09:56       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 09:56
The logo of Danggeun Market is seen in this undated image provided by the company. (Danggeun Market)
The logo of Danggeun Market is seen in this undated image provided by the company. (Danggeun Market)
Danggeun Market Inc., the company behind South Korea's popular online secondhand marketplace, said Wednesday it raised 179 billion won ($153 million) in additional funding that puts its valuation at roughly 3 trillion won.

The Seoul-based startup said it secured new funds from new investors DST Global, Aspex Management and Reverent Partners, as well as existing investors that include Goodwater Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Altos Ventures and Kakao Ventures.

The company said it has so far raised a total of 227 billion won from investors.

The funding comes as Danggeun Market's Karrot app has seen explosive growth in recent years.

The company said its monthly active users reached 14.2 million at the start of this year, compared with 4.8 million from a year earlier and just 500,000 at the start of 2018.

The used goods marketplace has grown in popularity as it focuses on facilitating transactions between users in local communities.

On the back of fresh investment, Danggeun Market said it will acquire new talent, as well as focus on efforts to expand overseas.

The company currently operates Karrot in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Japan. It also plans to increase its 200-member workforce to 300 within this year. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114