National

14 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 20:47       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 20:47
This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Fourteen people affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), including five American service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past four days, the US military said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cases were reported from Osan Air Base and USArmy Garrison (USAG) Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, USAG Daegu in the southeastern city of the same name, and Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 km north of the capital, according to USFK.

“All 14 individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at USAG Humphreys, Osan Air Base or Korean medical facility,” the US military said in a release.

Earlier, USFK said seven American service members and three civilians affiliated with the US military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here between July 31 and Aug. 13.

Two service members arrived at the Osan base on a US military flight, while five other soldiers, two civilians and a family member arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, USFK said.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,241. (Yonhap)
