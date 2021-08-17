[Today’s K-pop] TXT willing to prove themselves over time

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together held an online media showcase and rolled out “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape,” a repackaged album of its second full-length album, on Tuesday.



The repack completes the “chaos” series and the title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER” is an emo-pop punk tune that carries on as another love song, following “0X1=LOVESONG.”



“It conveys the romantic feelings of a boy who says that he will fight against the world to save you, and even when he fails, will run with you,” explained Soobin.



Yeonjun participated in making the rap part.



“It held such a meaning for me since it is the first time I did for a title track,” he acknowledged, thanking producer Bang Sihyuk for giving him a chance.

He also admitted that being under such big label can be a burden.



“It is true that we can grow more firmly under the company,” he went on, “but we are stricter with ourselves ... Even though it will take longer, we believe we will be able to prove our efforts with good music.”



The bandmates thanked fans for the global success including ranking No. 5 on Billboard 200.



“Through our music, we hope our sincerity could reach through,” Taehyun added.



Red Velvet tops iTunes chart in 50 regions





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet’s new EP “Queendom” landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 50 regions, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The EP came out on Monday and also topped major digital albums sales charts in China. Same-titled main track hit No. 1 on major music charts in Korea followed by all the other five tracks. The summery song conveys the message that each and every one of us are queens and kings, and shine the most brightly when we’re together, explained the band.



The quintet debuted in 2014 and it has been more than 1 1/2 years since the five members put out new music together as Wendy suffered an injury at the end of 2019 during a rehearsal and recuperated. The bandmates have kept busy with individual activities, but Irene took several months off after apologizing for verbally abusing a stylist.



IZ*ONE’s Kim Chaewon to join Hybe’s label: report





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kim Chaewon of now-disbanded IZ*ONE signed with Source Music, under Hybe Label, according to local media reports on Tuesday.



The deal finalized at the end of June and has been tightly guarded, so far as to require both sides -- Source Music and Kim’s management company Woollim Entertainment -- to sign a confidentiality agreement.



She will form a girl group of about five members. Former bandmate Sakura Miyawaki may join as well although talks with her Japanese representatives are not going as smoothly. There have been speculations about Miyawaki signing with Hybe since she returned to Japan in April.



“Our company cannot confirm regarding the contracts with artists,” said an official from Hybe asking to understand after the reports. Woollim Entertainment offered the same remark.



Kim debuted as a member of IZ*ONE in 2018 through an audition program and the group disbanded in April.



