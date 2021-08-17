From yachts to diamonds, convenience stores take Chuseok gifts up a notch

CU employees hold up a Chuseok holiday gift catalog of yachts and cars inside a CU convenience store. (BGF Retail)



With the Chuseok fall harvest holiday just about a month away, convenience stores are rolling out some of the most unexpected luxury gift sets to attract customers.



On Tuesday, CU, a leading convenience store chain here, said it is presenting some 500 Chuseok holiday gift sets in 16 product categories, including yachts and imported cars.



BGF Retail, the firm behind the convenience store chain, said it is rolling out six different Bavaria brand yachts from Hyundai Yachts, with prices varying from the cheapest at 249 million won ($211,700) to the most expensive model of 960 million won.



The yachts all have a cabin, a kitchen and a toilet, and the buyer can choose the room layout, the convenience store chain said.



CU is also presenting eight long-term rental cars from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Tesla, Hyundai Motor and Kia.



Under the 48-month contract, the buyer pays 30 percent of the car price in advance and the rest in monthly installments, CU said. The annual mileage is limited to 20,000 kilometers.



CU is selling trailer houses for this year’s Chuseok holiday, again, after selling three last year. It will launch four types of split-level trailer houses and one single-story unit. Prices start from 13.5 million won to 19 million won.



Their decision to include the luxury products comes from their expectations for “revenge spending” -- the idea that people will want to open the wallets they’ve kept closed during the COVID-19 pandemic for something out of ordinary, CU explained.





GS25 presents 2.03-carat and 1.23-carat diamonds, authenticated by the Gemological Institute of America as Chuseok holiday gifts. (GS25)