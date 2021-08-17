Kumho Tire supplies noise-cutting tires for Kia EV6

Kumho Tire’s noise-cutting tires, Ecsta PS71 (center) and Crugen HP71 (right). (Kumho Tire)
Kumho Tire is supplying two different types of tires that have been applied with noise-cutting technology for Kia’s electric vehicle EV6, the tire maker said Tuesday.
For a quiet driving experience, Kumho Tire said it is providing its Crugen HP71 and Ecsta PS71 for the EV6. The two models have been applied with K-Silent technology, which the company developed in 2014. Kumho Tire said the technology has been patented in Korea and other countries.
The K-Silent tires are made with porous polyurethane foam in the interior contact surface to reduce resonance noise generated by the tire, Kumho Tire said.
“By supplying the noise-cutting tires to the Kia EV6, we are able to meet the demand for sustainable mobility,” a Kumho official said.
Kia’s EV6 is the automaker’s first electric vehicle that is built on their new Electric-Global Modular Platform. The EV6 can drive up to 475 kilometers on a single charge, and it takes 3.5 seconds to go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour, according to Kumho Tire.
Kumho also supplies the Portran KC53 for Hyundai Motor’s Staria.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)