Vice FM Choi meets Moroccan FM on bilateral cooperation

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, development, health and other areas during his trip to the African country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.Choi was in Morocco on Sunday and Monday in the first leg of his Africa trip, which includes Senegal and Nigeria, to cement the two countries' partnership ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of bilateral relations.During Choi's courtesy call on Bourita, the two sides shared the view on the need to expand practical cooperation in various areas, including climate change, forestry and renewable energy, and agreed to discuss it by activating bilateral dialogue channels.They also pointed out close cooperation between the two countries in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Morocco has supported the return home of some 200 South Korean nationals on a special flight, with Korea offering diagnostic kits and other forms of support.While in Morocco, Choi also visited an automobile job training center launched by South Korea's overseas aid agency, the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Choi noted the center has contributed to the industrial development and job growth in Morocco and its neighboring countries.First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hold talks during Choi's recent visit to the African country, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry.(Foreign Ministry)