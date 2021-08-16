S. Korea reports 2 additional ASF cases

South Korea's agricultural ministry on Monday reported two additional cases of African swine fever (ASF) after it confirmed the first cases of the animal disease at a local farm in about three months on Aug. 8.



The authorities found the two new cases in a pig farm in Inje, Gangwon Province, and began culling about 1,700 pigs at the farm, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



On Aug. 8, pigs at a farm in Goseong of the same province were infected with the disease, prompting the authorities to cull the animals there.



In 2019, ASF swept through pig farms in northern regions covering Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, prompting authorities to cull about 400,000 pigs nationwide as part of preventive measures. A total of 14 farms were infected.



Although no new ASF cases had been reported at local farms for the past three months, the virus prevailed among wild boars, which can potentially infect domestic pigs through contact.



ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)