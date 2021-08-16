 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea reports 2 additional ASF cases

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 17:04       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 17:04
This file photo taken on Aug. 8, 2021, shows pigs being carried in a truck to be culled in Goseong, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on Aug. 8, 2021, shows pigs being carried in a truck to be culled in Goseong, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry on Monday reported two additional cases of African swine fever (ASF) after it confirmed the first cases of the animal disease at a local farm in about three months on Aug. 8.

The authorities found the two new cases in a pig farm in Inje, Gangwon Province, and began culling about 1,700 pigs at the farm, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

On Aug. 8, pigs at a farm in Goseong of the same province were infected with the disease, prompting the authorities to cull the animals there.

In 2019, ASF swept through pig farms in northern regions covering Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, prompting authorities to cull about 400,000 pigs nationwide as part of preventive measures. A total of 14 farms were infected.

Although no new ASF cases had been reported at local farms for the past three months, the virus prevailed among wild boars, which can potentially infect domestic pigs through contact.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114