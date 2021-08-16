 Back To Top
Sports

[Graphic News] Kim Yeon-koung most impressive Korean athlete at Tokyo Olympics: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 10:00




Forget medalists: South Korean volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung was the most impressive athlete from the country at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, a poll showed.

In a Gallup Korea survey conducted from Aug. 10-12, Kim, who fell short of a bronze medal in Japan, received 63 percent support from 1,002 respondents.

People were allowed to select up to two athletes.

An San, a triple gold medalist from archery, ranked second with 35 percent. Kim Je-deok, who won two gold medals in archery, was third with 13 percent support.

Two other non-medalists rounded out the top five: high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok and swimmer Hwang Sun-woo. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
