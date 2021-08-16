Blame game intensifies over Mergepoint fiasco

The blame game between financial authorities and Mergeplus, operator of discount app intensified on Monday, leaving customers who bought their coupons in advance in fear of losing money.
Mergepoint is an electronic payment service launched in 2018 by Mergeplus. Consumers can buy them at a discount rate of 20 percent and use them in local retail franchises, convenience stores and coffee shops.
Due to its huge financial reward, the service has become hugely popular and attracted about 1 million users. Monthly transactions have averaged at around 30 billion won ($25.6 million), industry data showed.
On Wednesday, however, Mergeplus changed its terms, limiting the use of its discount points only to food-related franchises such as restaurants and coffee shops, and announced that they would return 90 percent of money paid without mentioning when to.
The change of the service term was inevitable, they said, as they were “suddenly” instructed by the financial watchdog Financial Supervisory Service to register as electronic financial service provider, not as a gift card provider with no transaction size limits. Currently, an electronic financial service provider can sell prepaid products online for less than 2 million won per transaction.
Customers demanding a full reimbursement have been holding sit-in protests at Mergeplus headquarters in Seoul since Friday. One online group for customers has already gather more than 25,000 members. Some in the group have started a legal review of a class actions suit against Mergeplus, according to insiders.
The company has been defending itself by saying that it didn't know that it was supposed to register as an electronic financial service provider, and now it is in the process of complying with authorities. The FSS is also on the move to deflect public criticism for not monitoring the company‘s legal ambiguity as a gift card provider in advance as it started a business that is inclined to be an electronic financial service three years ago.
Experts say the Mergepoint chaos shows a darker side of fast-growing e-commerce business in absence of a proper legal boundary to protect customers.
“E-commerce businesses have grown rapidly in recent years. But there are many operators who lack an understanding of finance regulations, which has caused recent events,” Hwang Se-woon, a senior researcher at the Korea Capital Market Institute, said.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
