 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Lotte E&C chosen as preferred bidder to build general hospital in Hanam

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 15:41
Aerial image of the envisioned Hanam H2 Project (Lotte E&C)
Aerial image of the envisioned Hanam H2 Project (Lotte E&C)

Lotte Engineering & Construction has been chosen as the preferred bidder to build a general hospital in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, as part of the city’s urban redevelopment project.

According to the construction arm of Lotte Group, a consortium consisting of seven companies, including Lotte E&C, has been chosen for the H2 Project recently. Other companies participating in the consortium include Kumho Engineering & Construction and the Industrial Bank of Korea.

Following the selection, the consortium will negotiate with Hanam City, which is responsible for the project, before a deal can be finalized, according to Lotte E&C. The process will likely take months.

The H2 Project aims to develop a 162,000-square-meter site around Changwoo district in the city located southeast of Seoul, and encompasses several developments, including hospitals, a hotel and a convention center.

Lotte E&C will be in charge of constructing Myongji Hospital, a general hospital. Hanwha Engineering & Construction and DL E&C competed in the bid to build Kyung Hee University Medical Center and CHA Medical Center there.

Lotte E&C said the consortium also has plans to build children’s entertainment facilities, including Tiny Town and Wannado Children’s Museum.

“To make a new landmark in Hanam City, we will bring the supply of stable medical services, and children’s entertainment facilities to reality,” a Lotte E&C official said.

Lotte E&C is the country’s seventh largest construction firm by building capacity, according to data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. It is best known for Lotte Castle, a chain of premium residential apartment complexes.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114