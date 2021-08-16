Lotte E&C chosen as preferred bidder to build general hospital in Hanam

Lotte Engineering & Construction has been chosen as the preferred bidder to build a general hospital in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, as part of the city’s urban redevelopment project.
According to the construction arm of Lotte Group, a consortium consisting of seven companies, including Lotte E&C, has been chosen for the H2 Project recently. Other companies participating in the consortium include Kumho Engineering & Construction and the Industrial Bank of Korea.
Following the selection, the consortium will negotiate with Hanam City, which is responsible for the project, before a deal can be finalized, according to Lotte E&C. The process will likely take months.
The H2 Project aims to develop a 162,000-square-meter site around Changwoo district in the city located southeast of Seoul, and encompasses several developments, including hospitals, a hotel and a convention center.
Lotte E&C will be in charge of constructing Myongji Hospital, a general hospital. Hanwha Engineering & Construction and DL E&C competed in the bid to build Kyung Hee University Medical Center and CHA Medical Center there.
Lotte E&C said the consortium also has plans to build children’s entertainment facilities, including Tiny Town and Wannado Children’s Museum.
“To make a new landmark in Hanam City, we will bring the supply of stable medical services, and children’s entertainment facilities to reality,” a Lotte E&C official said.
Lotte E&C is the country’s seventh largest construction firm by building capacity, according to data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. It is best known for Lotte Castle, a chain of premium residential apartment complexes.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
