National

Moon sends condolences to earthquake-hit Haiti

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:58       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:58

The undated file shows President Moon Jae-in.(Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in sent a condolence letter to Haiti's leader Monday over massive damage from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In the message to Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Moon expressed his sympathy for the people of the Caribbean country and hope for an early recovery from the damage.

He added that the South Korean government will take active part in the international community's efforts to provide emergency assistance, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Haiti was devastated by the quake Sunday, with the death toll exceeding 1,200 and thousands of others injured. (Yonhap)

