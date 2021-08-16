Tax revenue linked to asset markets jumps 76% in H1

South Korea’s tax revenue from asset markets surged nearly 76 percent on-year in the first half amid an increase in housing transactions and stock trading, a ruling party lawmaker said Monday.
According to data submitted by Ministry of Economy and Finance to Rep. Yang Kyung-sook of the ruling Democratic Party, the government collected about 36.7 trillion won ($31.5 billion) worth of tax revenue linked to asset markets in the January-June period.
The government’s total tax income includes collections from property transfers, inheritance and gifts, securities transactions and rural areas such as farming and fishing villages. The amount jumped by 15.8 trillion won or 75.6 percent on-year, the data showed.
A major contributor to the increase was property transfer taxes, which accounted for nearly half of the total. They amounted to 18.3 trillion won, a 64.9 percent increase from a year earlier.
The amount of taxes from inherited and gifted assets came to 8.4 trillion won, up 4.3 trillion won or 104.9 percent from a year ago, over the cited period. Among the collected taxes, the Late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s inheritance tax marked 2.3 trillion won.
Not only hiking in real estate prices and transfer tax rates, but also active stock transactions attributed to the surging figure.
Securities transaction taxes soared 2.2 trillion won or 66.7 percent on-year to 5.5 trillion won. It was backed by market frenzy surrounding stocks amid a bull run from the pandemic-hit market.
From September last year to May, stock transaction amounts increased sharply by 99 percent on-year to 3,811 trillion won, according to the data.
While the amount of taxes collected from bullish stock market and sizzling real estate market last year recorded 17.1 trillion won and 15.8 trillion won so far this year, the accumulated tax income stood at nearly 33 trillion won in the pandemic era.
Including comprehensive real estate holding taxes, which are subjected to be collected at the end of the year, the government is expected to see a further increase in property tax revenue this year.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
