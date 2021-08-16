 Back To Top
Doosan Heavy consortium wins W180b British deal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:23       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:23
This undated file photo provided by Doosan Heavy shows the Guildford sewage treatment facility in Guildford, southwest of London.(Doosan Heavy)
This undated file photo provided by Doosan Heavy shows the Guildford sewage treatment facility in Guildford, southwest of London.(Doosan Heavy)
A consortium led by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, has been awarded a 180 billion-won ($155 million) water treatment deal in Britain, the company said Monday.

Doosan Heavy formed a consortium with British firm BAM Nuttall to obtain the deal for the relocation of the Guildford sewage treatment facility from Thames Water, Britain's largest water and wastewater services company, the company said in a statement.

"We will complete the construction of a new sewage treatment facility near Guilford, southwest of London, by 2026," a company spokesman said.

Doosan Heavy joined the relocation project through its British unit, Doosan Enpure. (Yonhap)



