National

Opposition parties' merger talks end in failure: Ahn

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 11:03       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 11:03

Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party
Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party
Ahn Cheol-soo, leader of the minor opposition People's Party, announced an end Monday to negotiations with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) over a proposed merger.

"I am very sorry to say that the efforts to unify the two parties have come to a halt here," he said during the press conference at the National Assembly.

Asked about the possibility that he will run in next year's presidential election, he just said, "I will have time to speak separately about a plan down the road."

During the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election period, Ahn said he would seek the merger of his party and the PPP to join forces for a victory against the ruling Democratic Party in the election slated for March 9, 2022.

The two sides launched working-level consultations on June 22 but failed to reach a deal due to differences on such matters as whether to change the PPP's name and how to pick a presidential candidate. (Yonhap)

